MANILA — The Top 5 contestants of "Idol Philippines" season 2 vowed Sunday that they will be staying with ABS-CBN after the show concluded last week.

Season winner Khimo Gumatay noted that ABS-CBN has given him a lot of blessings since his victory.

“Maipapangako ko na mag-se-stay ako dito sa ABS-CBN Entertainment and the network itself kasi ito 'yung nagbigay sa akin ng blessing and at the same time the opportunity para maiharap 'yung sarili ko sa maraming tao and somehow makapag-inspire ng tao," he said.

"Regarding sa sakripisyo, hindi ko siya tinuturing na sakripisyo. Pero paglalaanan ko talaga ng oras itong ipinagkatiwala sa akin and pagbubutihan ko pa talaga."

Both Ryssi Avila and Bryan Chong noted how the network's other singing competitions were the first shows to believe in their capacity as artists.

“Ever since, fan na ako ng ABS-CBN. Sumali ako ng 'The Voice Kids' Season 1 at 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' and now 'Idol Philippines' so I can guarantee na hindi ako lilipat. Dito ako kasi dito ko talaga gusto and dito ako nabigyan ng chance. Solid ako hanggang mamatay. Charot. Wililng ko i-sacrifice 'yung tulog ko para lang makamit 'yung pangarap ko and gagawin ko talaga 'yung best ko para makuha 'yung pinapangarap ko,” Avila said.

“I will stay, of course. Dahil ang Kapamilya sila 'yung unang nakakita kung anong merong talento ako, kung ano 'yung kaya kong ibigay. Sila 'yung unang naniwala sa akin. Sila 'yung unang nagbigay ng chance. And until now naniniwala pa rin sila sa akin kaya mag-stay talaga ako dito. Kaya ko i-sacrifice lahat, kahit 'yung mga bagay na dati kong ginagawa para sa mga responsibilities ko dito," Chong added.

Kice also vowed to stay in the network: “I promise on my life na I won’t transfer to any network after this. Panatang makabayan. I think working really hard and hopefully it doesn’t take away my sanity.”

“Ma-pa-promise ko na mag-se-stay ako dito. Actually ngayon tumigil ako mag-live stream, tumigil akong mag-study para dito sa Idol. Until now kasi gusto ko bigyan ng time 'yung career na meron ako ngayon, gusto ko siyang i-work out yung craft na ito na meron ako," Ann Raniel added.

Last week, Gumatay was hailed as the winner of "Idol Philippines" season 2. He got 89 percent of the combined votes of judges and the public, besting rivals Avila and Kice.

