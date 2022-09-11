Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — The Top 5 finalists of "Idol Philippines" season 2 were named Sunday after their solo performances during the show’s fourth live gala episodes this weekend.

Ryssi Avila, Bryan Chong, and Ann Raniel were the first set of hopefuls to secure their slots while Kice, Khimo Gumatay, and Delly Cuales, were in the danger zone.

Delly Cuales' version of "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner was not enough for her to get enough points to make it to the finals, making Kice and Gumatay still part of the competition.

The last five hopefuls will take the stage once more and will be reduced to three on Saturday. The final three will go head-to-head to win the competition.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m, and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

