'Hindi ko siya iiwanan': Vice Ganda breaks silence on Awra Briguela's bar scuffle

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda has broken his silence on the controversy involving his ward Awra Briguela, who is facing raps in relation to a bar scuffle that happened in Makati City in June.

"Hindi ko iiwanan si Awra," Vice Ganda said on Tuesday, August 22, emphasizing his talent needs guidanc,e especially during this time.

The "It's Showtime" host also admitted that he was disappointed over Awra's involvement in the incident, recalling that he spoke with her "coming from concern, from love, from support" in front of the latter's father.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)