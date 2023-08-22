Vice Ganda confirms Awra Briguela is still her talent

Photo from Awra Briguela's Instagram account.

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda has confirmed that he is still the manager of Awra Briguela.

"Yeah, she is still my talent," Vice told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

Last June, Briguela made headlines after she got involved in a brawl in Poblacion, Makati. After the incident, rumors circulated that Vice has decided to drop Briguela as his talent.

"Alam mo nagtataka ako kung saan nila nakukuha. One, no one asked me, ikaw lang ang nagtanong sa 'kin. I was not interviewed by anyone so nagtataka ako kung saan nila nakukuha 'yung chikang iniwan ko si Awra. Na-interview ba nila si Awra?" Vice said.

"Kasi si Awra cannot be interviewed by anyone, bawal kasi siya ma-interview. Kaya grabe talaga 'yung clout-chasing, 'yung para magamit 'yung pangalan ko, 'yung pangalan ni Awra," he added.

Asked how he handled Briguela's recent arrest, Vice said: "Pinagpahinga ko muna siya ng ilang araw... para mahimasmasan. Tapos ako din papahupain ko kasi siyempre galit din ako, mainit din ang ulo ko."

Vice also confirmed that he spoke to the young star's father: "'Yung usapan na 'to, everything is coming from concern, love and support."

"'Yung mga issues na hindi ko na muna ita-tackle, bahala na 'yan sa susunod. Ang gusto kong klaruhin ay hindi kami naghihiwalay ni Awra. Hindi ko siya iiwanan lalung-lalo na sa posisyon ng buhay niya, she needs guidance and I will be there for her," he added.

Vice reported that Briguela is in a good condition now: "She's okay. She's trying to be better everyday."



"Wala tayong magagawa, nangyari na 'yun. Magsisisihan pa ba tayo? Magmumurahan pa ba tayo? What can we learn from this especially you? What can you learn from this experience? How can this experience strengthen you as a person and empower you to be a better person?"

