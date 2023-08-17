Dance, action: Aya Fernandez eyes next dream role after 'Rookie'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aya Fernandez, who recently marked a career first with her lead role in the Cinemalaya film “Rookie,” is looking forward to her next dream project, ideally one that is tied to her passions.

Fernandez shared top billing with showbiz newcomer Pat Tingjuy in the Samantha Lee-helmed romance title, which took home the Audience Choice award as well as the Best Actress trophy for Tingjuy from Cinemalaya.

Having made a dream come true with her part in “Rookie,” Fernandez has several others in her list she hopes to realize, among them doing dance or action on the big screen.

