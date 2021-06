WATCH: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano sing 'Sigurado' on 'ASAP'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Breakout love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano graced the "ASAP" stage on Sunday to sing their latest single.

The lead stars of the hit series "He's Into Her" performed the updated version of "Sigurado," released last Friday.

The song, first released in May, was originally sung by Mariano as a soloist but it was re-recorded into a duet for "He's Into Her."

Earlier this month, "He's Into Her" catapulted iWant TFC as the No. 1 app on mobile devices, a testament to the series' popularity.

Directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, "He's Into Her" follows the romance between Maxpein (Mariano) and her school nemesis Deib (Pangilinan).

The 10-part series releases advanced episodes every Friday on iWant TFC, with regular broadcast on Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.