‘He’s Into Her’ pushes iWant TFC as No. 1 app in PH, with record number of users

MANILA — Premiering over the weekend with an advanced screening on iWant TFC, “He’s Into Her” catapulted the streaming platform as the No. 1 app on mobile devices, indicating hot anticipation for the Star Cinema series.

“He’s Into Her,” starring the trending love team of Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, debuted on March 28 exclusively on iWant TFC, with regular broadcast on other platforms following two days later on March 30.

We just WANT to say a BIG THANK YOU for all your support! 💙❤️#HesIntoHer pic.twitter.com/f5oPncSjhs — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) May 30, 2021

By Sunday, iWant TFC ranked No. 1 in the top charts for free entertainment apps on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in the Philippines.

The surge of new users was, in fact, felt on the night of March 28, as the iWant TFC app encountered technical difficulties.

In its statement, the streaming platform cited the “record-breaking” active users who were accessing the app, as “He’s Into Her” premiered.

“Thank you for your overwhelming support! Due to the record-breaking number of users who want to watch the premiere episode of ‘He’s Into Her,’ we are currently experiencing some technical issues.

“Rest assured, we are now working to resolve and restore the streaming of the episode as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding!” it said.

Directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” follows the love story of Maxpein (Mariano) and her school nemesis Deib (Pangilinan).

The 10-part series releases advanced episodes every Friday on iWant TFC, with regular broadcast on Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

