It’s here: Donny and Belle’s ‘Sigurado’ duet for ‘He’s Into Her’

MANILA — Breakout love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano released early Friday their first recorded duet for their ongoing hit series “He’s Into Her.”

The song, “Siguardo,” is an updated version of Mariano’s latest single that came out in May.

Written by Trisha Denise, “Sigurado” is about being cautious and overcoming doubts in love.

It lyrics video, released by Star Music, shows stills from episodes of “He’s Into Her” that have so far aired.

“Sigurado,” both the original and duet version, follow the theme song “He’s Into Her” as tracks inspired by the ongoing Star Cinema series.

Fresh episodes of “He’s Into Her” are released Fridays on iWant TFC, and aired Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TFC, and A2Z Channel 11.

