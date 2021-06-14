Home  >  Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano to release duet inspired by ‘He’s Into Her’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2021 12:35 AM

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano star in the hit series ‘He’s Into Her.’ Star Cinema/ iWant TFC

MANILA — Breakout love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, of the “He’s Into Her” fame, are set to release a duet this weekend.

Pangilinan and Mariano have recorded a new version of “Sigurado,” the latter’s latest single that was released in May under Star Music.

The duet was teased with a snippet of Pangilinan singing the chorus with Mariano.

Its release on Friday will coincide with a fresh episode of “He’s Into Her,” which is available for free on iWant TFC.

“Sigurado,” both the original and duet version, follow the theme song “He’s Into Her” as tracks inspired by the ongoing Star Cinema series.

The music video of “Sigurado,” in fact, featured Mariano in her character Max’s school uniform. Similarly, members of BGYO, the P-pop group behind the theme song, appeared as Benison students in their music video.

Aside from iWant TFC, “He’s Into Her” is aired Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TFC, and A2Z Channel 11.

