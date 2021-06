WATCH: BINI performs debut single 'Born To Win' on 'ASAP'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Filipino pop girl group BINI set the "ASAP" stage ablaze on Sunday with its debut single "Born To Win."

The rising 8-piece act made its highly anticipated debut in the music industry last Friday with the release of the music video for "Born To Win."

Just hours after its release, the video garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube. As of writing, it has racked up over 273,000 views.

BINI first gained attention in November 2020 through the live performance of their pre-debut song "Da Coconut Nut," a remake of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab's composition.

The girls of BINI were officially signed as artists under ABS-CBN's Star Magic and Star Music in December 2020, alongside their sibling act, the 5-member boy band BGYO.