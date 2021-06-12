Home  >  Entertainment

BINI's debut music video 'Born to Win' breaches 100K views on YouTube hours after release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 12 2021 02:36 PM | Updated as of Jun 12 2021 02:51 PM

BINI is composed of Jhoanna, Colet, Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena. From the BINI Official YouTube page

MANILA - Rising P-Pop group BINI’s debut music video “Born To Win” has reached over 100,000 views on YouTube within hours after release. 

The band, composed of Jhoanna, Colet, Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha and Sheena, has racked up around 164,832 views with “Born To Win” since it was released 8 p.m. Friday. 

It is also the 23rd video under the “trending topic” on YouTube locally as of writing. 

The group, which debuted in February, officially signed as artists of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic and Star Music in December alongside 5-member boy group BGYO, their sibling act. 

They also pre-released “Da Coconut Nut" last November. 

Watch Bini's "Born to Win" music video here: 

