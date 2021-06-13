'ASAP' launches new segment 'ASAP Transformation'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Kapamilya singers turned into Motown artists in their first performance for "ASAP Transformation," the noontime concert program's newest segment launched Sunday.

Similar to the celebrity impersonation contest "Your Face Sounds Familiar," "ASAP Transformation" will feature artists channeling music icons each week.

For the segment's first week, the mentors and contestants of the recently concluded third season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar" transformed into artists from American record label Motown.

Jed Madela and Nyoy Volante joined the iDolls in impersonating the Jackson 5, while Vivoree Esclito and Klarisse de Guzman performed as Diana Ross and Patti LaBelle, respectively.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).