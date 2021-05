Bamboo, Darren Espanto sing Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — "ASAP Natin 'To" viewers were in for a treat Sunday as rock icon Bamboo Mañalac and Darren Espanto teamed up to cover Ed Sheeran's song "Afterglow."

Mañalac and Espanto offered a soulful rendition of the English singer's acoustic ballad, which he released in December 2020, marking the end of an 18-month hiatus.

