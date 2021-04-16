Darren Espanto gears up for concert, new single

MANILA -- Just in time for his 20th birthday, Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto is gearing up for a concert next month.

This was announced by Espanto in an Instagram post on April 14 as he uploaded a teaser for his upcoming show on May 30 via KTX, which also shared the teaser video.

Aside from the concert, Espanto is also set to release a new single on May 28.

On Friday, Espanto's fans showed their love and support for their idol as the hashtag #WelcomeHomeDarren trended on microblogging site Twitter.



Last year, Espanto celebrated his 19th birthday with a benefit concert. He is turning 20 on May 24.

One of the best singers of his generation, Espanto rose to fame after joining the first season of "The Voice Kids Philippines."

Prior to joining "The Voice Kids," Espanto won a 2011 contest for young Filipinos dubbed "Pinoy Singing Sensation" in Calgary. He went on to compete in the grand finals of "The Next Star," a reality talent search which concluded in December 2012.

He had his first major concert and released his self-titled debut album in 2014.

