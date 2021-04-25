WATCH: BGYO performs 'He's Into Her' on 'ASAP'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — P-pop group BGYO performed on the "ASAP" stage Sunday its new single, "He's Into Her," the theme song of an upcoming ABS-CBN series with the same title.

The 5-member act first dropped the new song last Friday.

The song "He's Into Her" is BGYO's second original track after the debut single "The Light," which was released in January.

The song will serve as a theme song for "He's Into Her," which stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and is scheduled to premiere on iWant TFC in May.