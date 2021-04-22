BGYO drops new track: ‘He’s Into Her’ theme song

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO released on Friday its new single, “He’s Into Her,” the theme song of the upcoming ABS-CBN series of the same title.

The lyrics video of the song, composed by Jonathan Manalo and Gabriel Tagadtad, also visualizes the line distribution of BGYO members Akira, Gelo, JL, Mikki, and Nate.

“He’s Into Her,” the song, is BGYO’s second original track after their debut single “The Light,” which was released in January.

The series, which stars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, is scheduled to premiere on iWant TFC in May.

“He’s Into Her,” directed by Chad Vidanes and produced by Star Cinema, is based on the books by Maxine Lat.

