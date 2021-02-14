Iñigo Pascual kinanta ang sariling bersyon ng ‘All Out of Love’ sa ‘ASAP’

Watch more in iWantTFC

Itinanghal ni Iñigo Pascual ngayong Linggo sa “ASAP Natin ‘To” ang sarili niyang bersyon ng kantang “All Out Of Love” ng Air Supply.

Kasabay ng Valentine’s Day, hinarana ni Pascual ang mga manonood ng “ASAP” sa pag-awit niya ng kaniyang bagong single, na ni-release noong Pebrero 5.

“This is a modern pop reimagination of the Air Supply classic,” paglalarawan ni Pascual sa kanta sa “ASAP.”

“This is a guitar-driven track, ballad sound. So very new sound for me,” dagdag ni Pascual.

Naka-collabrate ni Pascual sa Air Supply remake ang music producer na si Moophs, na nakasama din niya noon sa 2019 song na “Catching Feelings.”

May ilan pang Air Supply remake na nakatakdang ilabas ang Tarsier Records ngayong taon.

Nauna nang pinuri ng mga miyembro ng Air Supply si Pascual para sa kaniyang version ng “All Out of Love.”

