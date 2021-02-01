WATCH: Air Supply surprises Inigo Pascual in video call

MANILA – Inigo Pascual was at a loss for words after Air Supply members Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock joined him in a video call on Monday.

Pascual was talking to MYX VJ Samm Alvero to promote his version of the Air Supply song “All Out of Love” when Russell and Hitchcock suddenly appeared on his screen.

“Oh my gosh, this crazy. It’s nice to meet you guys,” he said after gaining composure again following a few seconds of disbelief.

According to Russell, they already heard Pascual’s version of their song and he thought it was fantastic.

Still in shock, Pascual replied: “I am out of words right now, I don’t even know what to say.”

During the interview, Pascual shared how he felt when he was first told that he was going to record a cover of the iconic tune.

“It was an automatic yes for me. Honestly, I am freaking out that I am talking in front of them. I grew up listening to their songs, especially ‘All Out of Love.’ It’s just part of our blood. We know the lyrics to it. Even if you didn’t grow up in that generation, it’s part of our culture. I am very grateful,” he said.

Touched by Pascual’s words, Russell said they would love to have the Filipino singer join them on stage when they come to the Philippines for a show.

“I think it’s a great compliment to Graham’s songwriting abilities [that young artists continue to come out with renditions of ‘All Out of Love’]. Of course to know that we have millions of fans in the Philippines, it’s always great to be over there,” Hitchcock said.

“I think your reaction there in the Philippines is stronger than anywhere in the world. We do appreciate that. Especially this year, we’re gonna be 46 years together on the road. To have this response, and artists performing our songs, it’s unbelievable. It’s a real honor for us,” he added.

Currently, Russell and Hitchcock are preparing for a virtual concert titled “Love Letters” that will be streamed worldwide on Valentine’s Day.

“What we’re gonna do is something very unusual. We’ve asked people to send in their love letters, how couples or people got together. We’re gonna read their original love letters so it will be fun. We are also doing a couple of brand new songs too. There’s lots for everyone,” said Russell.

Pascual, on the other hand, is busy promoting his version of “All Out of Love,” which will be available on various music streaming platforms on February 5.