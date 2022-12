Watch more on iWantTFC

The Port of Batangas has reached its pre-pandemic level as Filipinos rush to go home to the provinces for the holidays, an official said on Saturday.

Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Atty. Jay Santiago said even during the non-holiday periods, there is a need for more sea-based transport in the country since it is an archipelago.

“Sa Batangas po talaga nag-reach na po tayo ng pre-pandemic level…Medyo kulang po talaga ang mga barkong lumalayag considering na archipelago po tayo,” Santiago said.

(In Batangas, we've reached pre-pandemic level. There is a shortage of ships considering we're an archipelago.)

Other ports in the country are also seeing an influx of passengers due to delayed schedules as well as chance passengers trying their luck, he said.


Santiago advised those who want to take a chance and go to the ports on Saturday to postpone their plans and instead wait for the New Year to avoid crowds.