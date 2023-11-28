Home > Business Sunlight Air eyes to break even by next year ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2023 05:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- After its launch in 2020, Sunlight Air hopes to finally break even by 2024, its chief executive officer Ryna Brito said. The airline also said it wants to add one more new route, to its current portfolio of 6, focusing on underserved tourist destinations. Brito admits also raising capital from outside investors has been discussed but remains mum on exact fundraising plans for next year. --ANC, 28 November 2023 Boracay, Palawan, Siargao among Conde Nast's best destinations in Asia New airline banks on 'travel bubbles' as it takes flight amid pandemic Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: Sunlight Air air travel tourism