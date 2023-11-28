Sunlight Air eyes to break even by next year

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- After its launch in 2020, Sunlight Air hopes to finally break even by 2024, its chief executive officer Ryna Brito said.

The airline also said it wants to add one more new route, to its current portfolio of 6, focusing on underserved tourist destinations.

Brito admits also raising capital from outside investors has been discussed but remains mum on exact fundraising plans for next year.

--ANC, 28 November 2023