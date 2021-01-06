New airline banks on 'travel bubbles' as it takes flight amid pandemic

Sunlight Air passenger plane. Handout photo

MANILA - A new airline is banking on “travel bubbles” and “seamless travel experiences” as it takes flight in an aviation industry weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunlight Air, which had its first flight on Dec. 24 last year, said its business model, wherein flights are already packaged with stays in resorts, including boat and van transfers, allows it to ensure the safety of clients.

“I believe our business model has always been to offer a seamless travel experience,” said Ryna Abrito, CEO of Sunlight Air in an interview with ANC's Market Edge.

The new airline flies two to three times a week to Busuanga to ferry travelers to partner Sunlight Eco Tourism Island Resort. Sunlight Air operates three ATR 72-500 70 seater twin-engine turboprop planes, according to its website.

Abrito said Sunlight Air remains exclusive to its resort partner in Palawan, but is in talks with other resorts in Siargao and Boracay for possible deals.

The Philippine travel industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to travel restrictions.

Some of the country’s biggest airlines had to layoff staff as the demand for flights crashed.

The Department of Tourism however has said that it expects the travel industry to recover this year as different parts of the country ease travel restrictions.