DOT chief wants unified travel protocols for PH tourist spots

A resident wearing a face mask walks along a beach in Borocay in October as it was reopened to tourists following months of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. AFP/File

MANILA— The Department of Tourism is looking to have uniform travel protocols in tourist destinations around the country, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat said Saturday, as the industry's gradual revival continued amid the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

"'Gusto ko sana uniform na ang travel protocols kasi per destination iba-iba talaga ang protocols. Siguro nagsisimula pa lang, eventually we hope na may isa lang travel protocols, hindi 'yung papunta ka isang lugar, 'yung iba kasi nagdya-jump from one province to another iba-iba ang protocol'," Puyat said on Teleradyo Saturday.

(I want to have uniform travel protocols because destinations right now they vary per destination. I think we are just starting. Eventually, we hope to have a unified travel protocol instead of having tourists... because others jump from one province to another and deal with different requirements.)

The government earlier eased requirements for domestic tourism as it hoped to boost the country's economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Among the requirements are negative COVID-19 test results and travel authority documents, which may vary on the destination.

Some travelers have, meanwhile, aired concerns about taking the wrong type of tests, wasting resources when finding out they have to take another type of COVID-19 test for their destination.

Puyat reminded tourists to coordinate with local government units or check the DOT's phone app for requirements in every tourist destination.

Eight tourism sites have opened since the government eased travel protocols: Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Baguio City, Bohol, Boracay, Siargao, El Nido, and Coron, Palawan.