Watch more on iWantTFC

The insurance industry will benefit from the post-pandemic reopening of the economy that is fueling revenge travel and spending, FPG Insurance Chief Underwriting Officer Sharon Navarro said on Friday.

Revenues is seen to gain from increased motor vehicle sales, property acquisitions, and the return of demand in air travel which will propel home and travel insurance, among others, Navarro told ANC.

"In terms of revenue, it has been increasing with the economy opening, people buying properties again… We have revenge travel which will essentially increase the purchase of travel, home insurance premiums," she said.

Navarro said FPG is adopting to the new normal by partnering with e-wallet GCash and launching its own app to "make sure we’re always relevant in the changing times."