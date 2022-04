Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Travel agencies are preparing affordable and safe packages as most Filipinos travel for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Philippine Travel Agencies Association said Wednesday.

PTAA president Michelle Taylan said the group ensures that there are travel deals that direct tourists to safe destinations while also training tourism staff on health protocols.

“We are making sure that we are offering them destinations that are safe and ready to accept tourists. We are also preparing packages that are affordable for travels,” Taylan said.

The group said travel bookings have increased in popular Holy Week destinations such as Cebu, Bohol, Palawan and Batanes. Taylan said the uptick is already comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s an indication that travel revenge is real, there was a spike in our booking to different destinations,” she added.

The travel and tourism sectors are among the hardest hit by mobility restrictions placed to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with restrictions continuously easing, more Filipinos are gaining confidence to travel more especially during the Holy Week.