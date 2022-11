Watch more on iWantTFC

Makeup sales grew 37 percent during 11.11 after the government loosened rules on wearing face masks, Great Deals E-Commerce Corp Founder and CEO Steve Sy said Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the voluntary use of face masks in most indoor and outdoor settings in October.

“I think people decided to use lipsticks again after more than 2 years of using face masks,” Sy said.

Revenge travel has also sparked a 108-percent growth in luggage as Filipinos planned to travel again, Sy said.

Sy said although the e-commerce industry has shown slower growth, it is still poised to expand in 2023.

Consumer behavior also shifted to less frequent traffic but with a larger basket size, he said.

“We still grew around 40 percent. Even though the traffic slowed down, the average basket size of consumers grew from P810 to P1,020 this year,” he said.

E-commerce adoption significantly accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers shift to digital for their everyday needs during the lockdowns.