North Star Meat Merchants on Monday said it is working with the SM Group to bring frozen meat products near communities.

With the partnership, North Star products will be available in 1,000 Alfamart stores where consumers can purchase their basic needs which would now include basic frozen food items, North Star Meat Merchants Founder and CEO Anthony Ng told ANC.

So far, North Star products are available in 12 Alfamarts. More stores will be included soon, he said.

"It’s really an evolution in terms of how we dispense fresh and frozen products. We do it in a cleaner environment, airconditioned 'yan, complaint, safe and affordable level. That’s taking the meat shop to the community level," he said.

Ng said the partnership would also generate more jobs.

Despite the surging inflation, Ng said he is confident of hitting targets this year as meat remains a "necessary" item even when Filipinos have limited budgets.

He said the company is also implementing cost mitigation efforts such as using solar power, stocking ahead, forecasting and maximizing technology to give consumers the best value for their money.

North Star has not increased prices in the past quarter, he said. The company planned for an initial public offering which it has deferred due to the current market conditions.

Inflation hit 6.9 percent in September, which is way above the government target of 2 to 4 percent, mainly due to rising costs of food.