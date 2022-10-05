People visit stalls at the Divisoria market in Manila on September 12, 2022. President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr issued Executive Order No. 3 allowing voluntary wearing of face masks in outdoor settings, according to Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Inflation for the month of September quickened to 6.9 percent partly due to the higher prices of select food items, the state statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

This was higher than the 6.3 percent inflation in August and the 6.4 percent in July, but within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' forecast of 6.6 to 7.4 percent. This figure was also above the 2 to 4 percent government target.

Higher price movements of food and non-alcoholic beverages were among the causes of this month's inflation spike, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said.

Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.4 percent. The category has 70.6 percent of the inflation basket.

Last month, the central bank hiked its policy rate to 4.25 percent to tame inflation.

Inflation is expected to average 5.6 percent this year and 4.1 percent in 2023 before easing back within target by 2024, the BSP said.

More details to follow.

