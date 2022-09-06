MANILA - Inflation in August slowed to 6.3 percent from 6.4 percent in July, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority released Tuesday showed.

August inflation is within/below the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' forecast of 5.9 to 6.7 percent but still above the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

The decrease was attributed to the slower increase in prices in transport and select food and beverages, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said.

The ongoing supply shortages for select items such as sugar are adding pressure to food prices, which take up a huge part of the inflation basket.

Global supply chain challenges, as well as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, have pushed up prices of oil and other commodities.

The central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 percent on Aug. 18 to tame inflation.

Analysts however are expecting more rate hikes especially since the US Federal Reserve had also signaled further tightening in the coming months to arrest food prices.

