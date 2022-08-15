Marcos tackles sugar supply shortage woes with food manufacturers

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday met with members of the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers “to discuss ways to solve supply sugar shortage in the country,” according to the Office of the President.

"The President vows to have systems in place to manage the price increase so that businesses are kept running and job security is ensured," the OP said in a social media post.

The President’s discussion with the food manufacturers' group came a day after Marcos said the Philippines is eyeing to import some 150,000 metric tons of sugar in October, when local supply is expected to dwindle.

Malacañang has yet to give more details about the meeting.