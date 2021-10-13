Home  >  Business

Ilang PUV drivers humihirit ng dagdag-pasahe dahil sa pagmahal ng langis

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2021 08:46 AM | Updated as of Oct 13 2021 09:06 AM

MAYNILA—Simula Martes, nagtaas muli ang presyo ng produktong petrolyo. Nasa P1.50 ang dinagdag sa kada litro ng diesel habang nasa P1.30 naman sa kada litro ng gasolina.

Base sa tala ng Department of Energy, simula noong Enero hanggang ngayong Oktubre, pumalo na sa P16.55 kada litro ang itinaas sa presyo ng gasolina habang nasa P15 naman sa kada litro ng diesel.

Doble pasakit ito para sa ilan sa mga public utility drivers na lubos nang apektado ngayong pandemya.

Bukod kasi sa nagtaas ang krudo, bawas pa ang bilang ng mga pasahero na puwede nilang isakay sa bawat biyahe alinsunod sa protocols ng Inter-Agency Task Force ngayong nasa Alert Level 4 ang Metro Manila.

Ilang mga taxi driver sa Litex, Quezon City, umaabot ng 5 hanggang 6 na oras bago sila nakakakuha ng pasahero dito sa lugar. Kaya minsan, halos wala na rin silang nauuwing kita sa kanilang pamilya.

Ilang tsuper naman, imbes na 8 oras lang ang biyahe, umaabot na sila ng 12 oras sa pagkakayod para lang mabawi nila ang gastos nila sa patuloy na tumataas na presyo ng krudo.

Dahil diyan, una nang sinabi ng ilang transport groups gaya nang Pasang Masda, Fejodap, ACTO at iba pa, na hihirit na sila ng dagdag-pasahe dahil dito. 

Nakatakda silang pumunta sa LTFRB nitong Miyerkoles para maghain ng petisyon na itaas mula sa P12 ang minimum fare mula sa P9.

Hati naman ang reaksyon ng mga commuter hinggil dito.

