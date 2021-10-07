Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said its restaurants in Europe are back to their pre-pandemic levels in terms of dine-in customers, thanks to rapid vaccine rollout.

Jollibee is also expecting to open 3 new stores in Europe before the end of the year. The restaurant operator currently already has 10 stores in 3 European countries, with 2 in Italy, 1 in Spain and 7 in the United Kingdom.

Adam Parkinson, Jollibee Europe’s business head, said the reception for JFC on the continent has been very good, with the customer base now made up of 70 percent of locals.

“It has been a pleasant surprise for us to see, from day 1 opening, locals in the queue waiting to try our products,” Parkinson said in an interview with ANC's Market Edge.

He added that Jollibee aims to “become a household name across all countries in Europe.”