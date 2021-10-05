Jollibee’s Riyadh Gallery Mall opening saw locals comprising a quarter of customers on opening day, which then grew to almost half of customers on its second day. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said Tuesday it has opened 11 new stores in the first half of 2021 as it pursues expansion plans across the globe.

More store openings are in the pipeline for the next few months, the country's largest restaurant operator said in a statement.

Global consumers, especially those in Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia (EMAA) have "warmly welcomed Jollibee," said JFC President for EMAA Dennis Flores.

"We are also delighted to see that the love for Jollibee and our world-famous Chickenjoy has no borders as more and more local customers patronize our products. Jollibee hopes to continue bringing more people from all walks of life to bond over our great tasting food at superb value for money," Flores said.

The homegrown brand, which is among the fastest-growing in Asia, plans to open 50 stores in Europe in the next 5 years, focusing on the UK, Italy and Spain.

Jollibee opened its first store in Spain last month.

Two new branches were also recently opened in the UK, which is recognized as a key market for expansion, the group said.

In the Middle East, Jollibee opened new restaurants at the Villaggio Mall and City Center Mall located in Doha, Qatar and at the Riyadh Gallery Mall in Saudi Arabia, JFC said.

In East Asia, the group opened 2 new stores in Hong Kong through its franchisee. One store is located at Causeway Bay and the other in Wanchai Road, it said.

The Jollibee Group operates in 34 countries with over 5,800 stores globally.

RELATED VIDEO: