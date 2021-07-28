Long lines as Jollibee opens store in Wales, UK

Jollibee opens its first store in Cardiff, Wales, UK. Handout photo

MANILA - Long lines greeted Jollibee’s opening of its first restaurant in Wales in its capital, Cardiff on Monday, with thousands of customers lining up as early as 6 a.m., the Philippines’ biggest restaurant chain said.

Wales will be home to Jollibee's sixth store in the United Kingdom. The new restaurant is located on the corner of Queen Street and Charles Street, in the heart of Cardiff's prime pedestrianized area.

The opening of the new store in Wales is in line with the company's thrust to expand across the UK and Europe with 50 stores within 5 years, Jollibee said.

"Opening our first Jollibee in Wales is part of our continued commitment to expand across Europe and bring our delicious Chickenjoy to more people around the world," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, CEO of Jollibee Group.

Besides familiar Filipino favorites, Jollibee also launched a range of new menu items in Europe which will all be available at the Cardiff

restaurant.

Thse include the Spicy Chicken Burger, Sriracha Chicken Loaded Fries, Chicken Wrap, and the summer-exclusive Peach and Mango Drink.

"With a growing culinary landscape and increased demand for new cuisines, we knew Cardiff had to be one of the top in our list. We are keen to introduce our delicious menu to locals and welcome them into our cool new central location," said Adam Parkinson, Business Head of

Jollibee Europe.

JFC, which is one of Asia's fastest-growing restaurant companies, is aiming to become one of the world's top 5 restaurant operators.

It operates in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally.

The group has purchased US-based Smashburger as well the global coffee chain The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

