Jollibee performance 'stable' despite pandemic due to global expansion: analyst

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2021 11:12 AM

Global expansions, especially in Europe, helped keep Jollibee Group's performance stable despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Philippines, Philstocks Financial Senior equity analyst Japhet Tantiangco told ANC. 
