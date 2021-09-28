Home > Business Jollibee performance 'stable' despite pandemic due to global expansion: analyst ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2021 11:12 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Global expansions, especially in Europe, helped keep Jollibee Group's performance stable despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Philippines, Philstocks Financial Senior equity analyst Japhet Tantiangco told ANC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, Read More: Jollibee Jollibee Group JFC JFC stocks PSE Philippine Stock Exchange Jollibee Spain Jollibee Madrid /news/09/28/21/lacson-says-tulfo-piol-eye-possible-senatorial-bid/business/09/28/21/ford-speeds-to-electric-with-114b-investment/entertainment/09/28/21/britney-spears-lawyer-says-dad-monitoring-her-calls/entertainment/09/28/21/jo-koy-chelsea-handler-are-in-a-relationship/news/09/28/21/bam-kiko-de-lima-nominated-in-lp-senate-slate