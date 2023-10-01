Home > Business Egg prices rise, pork prices dip ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2023 07:28 AM | Updated as of Oct 02 2023 08:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Bad news, Kapamilya. Egg prices are on the rise, with the smallest sized eggs now selling for 7 pesos each in Quinta Market in Manila. On the other hand, pork prices have dipped slightly from P360 per kilo to P330. Eggs are now sold for P210 per tray for the smallest size and P270 for large eggs. Egg retailers said the shortage could be due to more egg-laying hens being used for meat. Gregorio San Diego of the Egg Board, however, earlier said avian flu and the onslaught of typhoons killed thousands of layer hens this year. Egg price also rises Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber eggs, egg prices, pork, anc promo Read More: eggs egg prices pork anc promo