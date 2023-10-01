Egg prices rise, pork prices dip

Watch more on iWantTFC

Bad news, Kapamilya. Egg prices are on the rise, with the smallest sized eggs now selling for 7 pesos each in Quinta Market in Manila.

On the other hand, pork prices have dipped slightly from P360 per kilo to P330.

Eggs are now sold for P210 per tray for the smallest size and P270 for large eggs.

Egg retailers said the shortage could be due to more egg-laying hens being used for meat.

Gregorio San Diego of the Egg Board, however, earlier said avian flu and the onslaught of typhoons killed thousands of layer hens this year.