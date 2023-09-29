Egg price also rises

A woman arranges cartons of eggs at her store in Kamuning Market in Quezon City on November 12. 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Price of eggs is up by P1 per piece as of Friday, which according to the Philippine Egg Board Association was due to several factors, like damage from typhoons and bird flu.

Gregorio San Diego of the Egg Board said some farms in Ilocos Sur were badly damaged and thousands of layer hens were killed during the typhoons that ravaged the country earlier this year.

But aside from that, he said that the continuing avian flu problem is still plaguing poultry raisers.

"May mga tumigil na maliit kasi ilang buwan na yan na lugi eh, di nakayanan ng lugi," San Diego said.

"Yung iba malalaki, natatakot mag karga kasi hanggang ngayon hindi pa naaaprubahan ang vaccination para sa bird flu," he added.

San Diego said they have been lobbying for the approval of bird flu vaccines since August of last year, as some have already been smuggling these to the country.

Retailers in Murphy Market in Cubao, Quezon City confirmed the price increase, saying the minimum price of egg is now at P7.

"Dati may P5.50 pa, may P6, P6.50. Ngayon P7 na. Usually kada deliver tumataas, pa-P5, kada week tumataas eh," said CJ Gutierrez, an egg retailer.