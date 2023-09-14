Filipino restaurant Mesa may be in US by next year: COO

Watch more on iWantTFC

Restaurant operator Foodee Global Concepts said its Mesa brand would soon be opening outside the Philippines.

"Overall, I think what we wanted to grow, rather than growing the brand as far as number of locations, we wanna grow outside of the Philippines. So there is Mesa in the pipeline to grow outside of the Philippines, in the USA," said the company's chief operating officer Eric Dee.

Dee said he hoped Mesa would open in the US by next year.

"This will be a joint venture," he said.

The company told ABS-CBN News in 2017 that it was looking for a partner for a Mesa outlet in Los Angeles, California, which would also be its first overseas foray.

Dee said they saw an increase in revenues despite the rising food costs in the country.

"So far, we’ve been seeing increase in our revenues. We’re seeing people still going out and I think people, the Filipinos being resilient, they’re still spending for some reason," he said.

The executive said they hoped to grow the business by 15 percent next year.

He also noted that Foodee is franchising three of its brands, including Mesa, frozen yogurt Llaollao, and Michelin-starred Singaporean concept Hawker Chan.

"We are gonna grow our restaurants to exponential numbers, like we’re looking at about over 30 restaurants to open next year, and you know, a few brands also coming in," he said.

"We’re doing something Thai, we’re doing something Japanese, and we might join the milk tea bandwagon," he added.