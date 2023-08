Watch more on iWantTFC

The recently launched eGov PH Super App promises to make getting government documents and services easier, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said on Tuesday.

Among other things, it will make getting Philippine passports easier, and provide a digital driver’s license in lieu of a plastic card, the head of the DICT said.

Last June, the DICT launched the super app in a bid to integrate all the other apps being used by different government agencies and local government units.

ICT Secretary Ivan Uy said the super app lets users have a single sign-on for different departments and agencies which is linked to the national ID system.

“The goal of the super app is instead of the citizen going to each of the government agencies to access this public service, the government brings those services to the people,” Uy said.

Once verified, the single sign-on allows a user to access different accounts with government agencies such as Philhealth, GSIS, SSS and others. Getting an NBI clearance and a passport appointment will also be easier, Uy said.

The super app will also make government transactions more transparent and reduce corruption.

“What the app, or what digitalization does is it removes discretion from the people who exercise discretion on a whim, and that’s where a lot of corruption happens,” Uy said.