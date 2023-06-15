DICT expands eGov 'super app'

MANILA -- The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement with several government agencies to expand the services available in the eGov PH Super App.

Agencies that signed the deal with DICT are the Bureau of Customs, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Manila International Airport Authority, Metro Manila Development Authority, and the Department of Labor and Employment.

"One of the important highlights of the MOU is the integration of the services of our partner agencies in the eGov app... This is a one stop shop single sign on platform for vital national and local government services that we officially launched with the President earlier this month," DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy explained in speech.

Uy said many other features of the app will be rolled out in the coming months.

"We will also be looking at deploying an eGov pay system which secures the payment channels to simplify and standardize payment processing and transactions for all government services," Uy said.

"We are also in partnership with the DILG in our E-LGU App which will expedite local government services such as issuance of permits, licenses, clearances, and the payment of amilyar," Uy added.

The various agency representatives explained how the app can benefit the public.

"Today we unite with unwavering determination and focus all while harnessing the vast potential of technology to elevate our Customs administration, enhance efficiency, and create an unparalleled digital experience for our citizens and businesses," Customs commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said.

The DICT chief said this initiative hopes to eliminate queues by having transactions online.

"It is our hope that these projects among many will be sending a resounding message that sooner than later the government service would mean that the public can go online and not fall in line," Uy explained.

Uy said this will also promote greater transparency and efficiency.