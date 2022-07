Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - A labor partylist on Wednesday urged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos to raise the minimum wage to just above the poverty threshold of P16,000.

The TUCP Partylist has filed for a P37 minimum wage increase to P570, according to its Rep. Raymond Mendoza.

He added that he would like to meet with Marcos and other stakeholders to raise the issue.

"Kailangan talaga yung (the) minimum wage should be on top of that for a family of 5 to survive. As a national policy, are we doing this, giving out below poverty wages that minimum wage earners, 3 million of them, can’t even survive? Let’s do something about it," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Let’s sit down and talk, let’s have a roadmap, how are we going to bring it at least nakapatong naman sa poverty threshold level... Let’s have a roadmap and it should be timebound and when are we going to make it happen."

Mendoza, meantime, said he was "happy" with Marcos' first State of the Nation Address.

"How I wish he mentioned the endo bill, how I wish he mentioned about wages. Overall in terms of SONA message we’re happy. We’re also giving him a chance for delivery," he said.