MANILA - Incoming Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said Monday he is confident that poverty incidence in the country can be reduced to single digits by the end of President-elect Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr's administration if the economy continues to grow at around 6 percent.

"We feel that if we grow around 6 percent on a consistent basis, poverty in this country will be down to single digit by the end of the Marcos regime," said Diokno, who is also the incumbent Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor.

"Also by pursuing growth we will solve our revenue problem, that will solve our deficit problem and that will also help us achieve our goal to be an upper-middle-income country in a few years," he added.

The Philippines' poverty rate has gone down to 16.7 percent in 2018 from 23.5 percent in 2015 but gains were tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, the Philippine economy was growing by an average of 6 percent-- among the fastest in the region. In 2020, the economy contracted by 9.6 percent.

It has since emerged from recession with a 5.7 percent growth in 2021. Economic managers have said it could revert to its pre-pandemic level this year.

Aside from poverty alleviation, Diokno said the cabinet would unveil a program that would help the country achieve its goal of getting an A or investment-grade rating.

“It’s our goal to have an A rating sooner than later. I think that the prospects are bright. We were almost there but the pandemic got in the way,” Diokno said.

The Philippines has been rated as investment-grade by the three major credit rating agencies, but the country has yet to break into the highest "A" ratings.