A company that is building an LNG terminal and regasification facility in Batangas said the Philippines, along with the rest of Southeast Asia, are not getting enough liquefied natural gas, with the market here remaining underserved.

Joseph Sigelman, chairman and CEO of AG&P, told ANC that they hope to build CNG or compressed natural gas stations in the Philippines so that the LNG can be used beyond power generation.

The Philippines produces around 20 percent of its energy using LNG, which is dubbed as the cleanest fossil fuel.