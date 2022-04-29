Home > Business SMC says subsidiary 'contemplating' building LNG plant in Cebu ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2022 04:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Friday said its subsidiary SMC Global Power Holdings is "contemplating" building a 600-megawatt liquefied natural gas power plant in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu. SMC Global plans to construct and operate the P60-billion LNG plant, SMC told the stock exchange. "A further disclosure shall be made by SMC Global Power prior to the commencement of the construction of the plant," SMC said. San Miguel says units eyeing construction of Leyte, Negros Occidental power plants San Miguel says power unit taps Singapore bond market to raise funds for LNG, other projects San Miguel says building 200MW solar farm to power Bulacan airport project RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, renewable energy Read More: SMC San Miguel Corp Cebu City SMC Global Power Holdings Corp LNG power plant /overseas/04/29/22/missing-japanese-tourist-boat-found-underwater-off-hokkaido/spotlight/04/29/22/colleagues-honor-true-patriot-chito-sta-romana/video/news/04/29/22/app-launched-to-protect-halalan-2022-votes/news/04/29/22/palasyo-pagbawi-ni-espinosa-walang-epekto-sa-kaso-ni-de-lima/business/04/29/22/urc-net-income-up-20-pct-in-first-quarter-of-2022