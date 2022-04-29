MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Friday said its subsidiary SMC Global Power Holdings is "contemplating" building a 600-megawatt liquefied natural gas power plant in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

SMC Global plans to construct and operate the P60-billion LNG plant, SMC told the stock exchange.

"A further disclosure shall be made by SMC Global Power prior to the commencement of the construction of the plant," SMC said.

