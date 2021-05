‘Bagong paraan ng bayanihan’: New PasaJob app offers reward for job referrals

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Filipinos can earn up to P8,000 for referring a friend for a job on PasaJob, its co-founder said Thursday.

The job-referral app is free, said former senator Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino.

"Bawat job opening may nakadikit na presyo on the app, puwedeng paghati-hatian ng mga taong nakatulong makahanap ng trabaho para sa kapwa Pilipino," Aquino told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Each job opening has a referral fee on the app, it can be divided among those who helped another Filipino get a job.)

"Parang bagong paraan din ng bayanihan. Puwede ka rin pumunta doon para maghanap ng trabaho para sa kakilala mo."

(It's like a new way of Bayanihan. You can log in to find a job for someone you know.)

PasaJob was launched last month and so far has some 6,000 users, Aquino said.

There are nearly 500 jobs available in the sectors of IT, BPOs (business process outsourcing), sales and marketing, administration, accounting and finance, among others.