Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Investors would like to see continuity in policies that aim to liberalize the Philippines in terms of foreign capital, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director Chris Nelson said Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration has passed legislation that would make the country more attractive to foreign investors including the amendments to the Foreign Investment Act, the Retail Trade Liberalization Act and the Public Service Act.

“The important thing is the reflection of what do they see in terms of continuity, what’s going to happen moving forward,” Nelson said.

“Clearly, what we want as the British Chamber of Commerce is the next administration to continue with some of those liberalization policies,” he added.

Nelson said there are low-hanging fruits that could further entice foreign capital to come in.

The list includes further streamlining of the implementing rules of the ease of doing business law, continued investments in the digital space as well as investments in education to expand the local talent base, he said.

Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr is leading the partial unofficial results of Monday’s presidential polls.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog.