President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 15, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed into law the amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA) which redefine what sectors are considered public utilities, and thus allow full foreign ownership of telecommunications firms.

Proponents of the measure have said that it will boost foreign direct investments and fuel economic recovery following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republic Act 11659 amended the 85-year old PSA and identified the following as public utilities, which are subject to a 40 percent foreign equity cap.

Distribution of electricity

Transmission of electricity

Petroleum and petroleum products pipeline transmission systems

Water pipeline distribution systems and wastewater pipeline systems, (including sewage pipelines)

Seaports

Public utility vehicles

Any industry not included in the list will remain as public services and will be liberalized, the measure said.

Prior to the amendment, foreigners were restricted from full ownership of companies considered to be public utilities, which include telecommunications firms.

Analysts say this has stunted investment in telcos and resulted in a duopoly that is disadvantageous to consumers.

Besides telcos, domestic shipping, railways and subways, airlines, expressways and tollways, and airports are also excluded from the definition of public utility and can thus be 100 percent owned by foreigners.

Duterte said the amendment would "lead the path to economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic" while providing the public more choices, better services, and lower prices.

The measure will generate more jobs and allow the exchange of skills and technology with the country's foreign partners, he added.

Major local business groups, as well as foreign chambers, backed the measure.



