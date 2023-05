Watch more on iWantTFC

Salary, work-life-balance and career progression are among the top considerations of job seekers in the new normal, Jobstreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca said Monday.

This is a shift compared to the pre-pandemic trend, where job applicants give premium on career progression, Gioca told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Nagkaroon ng pagbabago ng konteksto ng happiness dahil sa pandemic. Ngayon, nagkaroon ng dimension (There is a change in the context of happiness because of the pandemic. There's new dimension now)," Gioca said.

Jobstreet data also showed that jobseekers want jobs that offer a hybrid setup, or remote arrangements, Gioca said.