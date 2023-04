Philippines jumps to 43rd spot in World Bank's Logistics Performance Index

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines jumped to the 43rd spot in the latest World Bank 2023 Logistics Performance Index released over the weekend.

The Philippines got a score of 3.3 and was tied with 7 other economies including Vietnam, according to the report that ranks countries based on ease of establishing reliable supply chain connections, quality of logistic services, infrastructure and border controls.

The report said digitalization enabled emerging economies to cut port delays by 17 percent.

Singapore topped the list with a 4.3 percent score, followed by Finland, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands rounding up the top 5.

The US has a score of 3.8 and China with 3.7, the report said.