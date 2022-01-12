MANILA - The Philippines' anti-red tape body said Wednesday it would test a QR code system in some of the country's ports to ensure smoother logistics and lower transport costs.

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said the Rapid Pass used in 2020 to help trucks and logistics companies navigate the sudden enforcement of quarantine restrictions has been repurposed as the Unified Logistics Pass (ULP).

Belgica saID the ULP will address a perennial concern for logistics companies, through the use of QR or quick response code technology.

ARTA said ULP, which will be implemented in 9 pilot areas first prior to nationwide adoption, will reduce by 90 percent the time logistics companies spend on applying for the various stickers and passes need to traverse different LGUs and economic zones. It would also result in savings of close to P2 billion, based on World Bank computations, at no extra cost, the agency said.

ARTA Director General Secretary Jeremiah Belgica said around 70 percent of the value-added cost of some products is attributable to transportation or logistics, which means ULP is expected to reduce prices.

"This will definitely lower the cost of products as well. At least this is what we are hoping to achieve,” Belgica said.

The 9 ports which will be part of the pilot implementation are the Port of Manila, Manila Harbor Center, Manila North Harbour Container Port. Inc., Manila International Container Terminal, Clark Development Corporation, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Cavite Export Processing Zone, Batangas International Port, and the Port of Matnog.

The LTFRB will be the main implementing agency.

Belgica said the pilot test is expected to run until the second quarter of 2022.

ARTA said while the ULP focuses on the movement of goods, a similar project focused on the movement of people will be launched next week.



