NTC still 'studying' SIM registration deadline extension

Regulators and stakeholders are still studying the possible extension of the SIM registration deadline on April 26, National Telecommunications Commission Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said on Monday, less than 10 days before the law-mandated time limit.

All the country's major telco players have urged the government to extend the deadline, citing the lack of IDs and digital capabilities as roadblocks to SIM registration.

"This week, may series of meetings kami (with telcos) to discuss possible extension... Pinag-aaralan na po namin yan ng DICT kasama po ang mga telcos kung kinakailangan po natin mag-extend sa April 26," Salvahan told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We're still studying with the DICT and telcos if there's a need to extend the April 26 deadline.)

According to the SIM registration law, failure to register mobile numbers will result in deactivation.

Under the law, a maximum of 120-day extension can be granted by regulators if necessary.